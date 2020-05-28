John Krasinski tells ‘Office’ co-star Rainn Wilson why he sold his quarantine online hit, ‘Some Good News’

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — It’s well known that John Krasinski put his time in lockdown to good use, with the uplifting YouTube series Some Good News. Now sharing the reason behind his surprise recent decision to sell it to CBS News.

On his Office co-star Rainn Wilson’s Instagram series Hey There, Human, Krasinski explained, “…I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff. But more than that, it was something that writing, directing, and producing with a couple of my friends was so much [that] I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments.”

The Quiet Place director adds, “[I]t’s funny, in the first episode I said, ‘Why isn’t there a news show dedicated entirely to good news?’ and now we have one of the biggest news programs in America, CBS News, saying that they want to make it part of their permanent news cycle, which is insane.”

Krasinski enthused, “The fact that we were able to accomplish that — in eight weeks it went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks — is honestly one of the most amazing honors I’ve ever been able to pull off. And again, it was all due to the community and to the people.”

He also explained he’ll return to host occasionally, and also tapped Wilson to take a shift or two. “We have a lot of fun stuff planned and I can’t wait to dig in,” John says.

For his part, Wilson called Some Good News “profound,” adding, “It was just what this country needed.”

By Stephen Iervolino

