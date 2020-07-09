BREAKING NEWS

Joel McHale’s ‘Card Sharks’ getting underway with strict COVID protocols

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Another show is getting back to work, with newly designed safety rules to keep its cast and crew safe from COVID-19.

Deadline reports that Card Sharks, the ABC show reboot that Joel McHale hosts, has gotten back underway after the industry-wide shutdown; its producers, Freemantle Media is taking safety seriously. 

The show, which shoots at CBS Studios Radford in Studio City, California started shooting again today without an audience, the trade notes.

Part of ABC’s Summer Fun & Games line-up, Card Sharks follows the first reality TV show to continue following the lockdowns: NBC’s America’s Got Talent began shooting last week using a unique, movie screen-style set up that encouraged social distancing.

