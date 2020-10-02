Joe Biden, other US leaders react to Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

Official White House Photo by Tia DufouBy SAMARA LYNN, WILLIAM MANSELL and CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump’s diagnosis came just hours after it was revealed his close adviser, Hope Hicks, had contracted the virus. She was with the president in Cleveland for the debate on Tuesday and for a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. Sources tell ABC News she is symptomatic.

The president was slated to hold several rallies in battleground states in the coming days, but those are now on hold while he isolates at the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted Friday morning.



California Sen. Kamala Harris

Biden’s running mate tweeted well wishes to the president and first lady via Twitter.

“Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts,” she wrote.



New York Sen. Chuck Schumer

The Senate Democratic leader released a statement Friday wishing the president, first lady, “and any White House staff members who are infected a speedy recovery.”

“I join the nation in praying for the First Family’s health and safety,” he added.

Schumer called for an immediate contact tracing effort following CDC guidelines, and for all those who came in contact with those exposed to the virus to self-isolate.

“That includes Judge Amy Coney Barrett and anyone she was in contact with. It must also include people in the Senate with whom those individuals came into contact with, and their contacts,” Schumer said. “Though they have not done so in the past, the administration must now follow the science and all recommended health protocols in order to not put additional people at risk. And they must be completely transparent.”

Schumer continued: “Finally, what happened to President Trump is a reminder of why the whole country, including Senators and staff, must follow the science and follow the protocols laid out by the CDC and public health officials. When you ignore the science, you don’t wear a mask, and you don’t follow social distancing guidelines, it puts you and everyone around you at risk. Following science is a must.”



South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham

Graham tweeted Friday morning that he spoke with the president and is wishing him and the first lady a speedy recovery.

“Like most Americans, I’m wishing President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS @MelaniaTrump a speedy recovery,” the South Carolina Republican wrote on Twitter. “The president was in good spirits this morning when I spoke with him and very engaged in the upcoming hearing regarding Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Barrett.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19,” the governor tweeted. “Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.”



Evangelist leader Franklin Graham

“Early this morning, President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MelaniaTrump announced that, like many other Americans, they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Please join me in praying especially for them, that they would have a quick recovery,” Graham tweeted.



Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler

“Please join me in praying for a full and swift recovery for @realdonaldtrump and @flotus. 🙏🏻”



Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik

“Leaders lead! That’s what they do. Anybody that knows President @realDonaldTrump, knows that he will continue to fight for #AmericaFirst. #Godspeed Mr. President,” he tweeted.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott



Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. May God’s healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2020

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

“Praying for a full and speedy recovery for @POTUS & @FLOTUS,” Rubio tweeted.



Georgia Sen. David Perdue

“Bonnie & I wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our prayers are with them as they fight this virus,” Perdue said via Twitter.



Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul

“Get well soon and stay strong! @KelleyAshbyPaul and I are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers,” Paul tweeted.



Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

“Heidi & I are praying for a full and swift recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS,” Cruz wrote on twitter.



Florida Sen. Rick Scott

The Florida Republican tweeted: “Ann and I send our well wishes and prayers to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS during this time and hope for a speedy and safe recovery.”



Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

“I’m sending my thoughts and prayers to the President and First Lady. My family knows firsthand how difficult this disease can be, and no family should have to go through that. We’re wishing them a speedy recovery,” the former Democratic presidential candidate said on twitter.



Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, tweeted his wishes to the president and first lady for a “full and speedy recovery” Friday morning.

Wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 2, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The Democratic governor of Michigan issued a statement Friday morning wishing “the president and first lady a speedy recovery.”

“COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day,” she added. “This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president.”

She called on people to continue to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth, wash their hands with soap and water and maintain six feet of social distancing to help “beat this enemy” of COVID-19 and to remain vigilant.

“My sincere hope is that today’s news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American,” Whitmer added. “Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let’s all do our part. Let’s all mask up. And let’s get through this together, as one nation.”

