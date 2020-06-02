JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot productions pledges $10 million to anti-racist organizations

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Bad Robot Productions, the TV and film company headed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams, along with the Katie McGrath JJ Abrams Family Foundation, have pledged to donate $10 million over five years to a number of organizations “committed to anti-racist agendas.”

“Enough is enough. Enough police brutality. Enough outsized privilege. Enough polite conversation. Enough white comfort,” began the lengthy statement posted to Bad Robot’s Instagram page.

“In this fragile time, words matter, listening is critical and investment is required,” it continued.

“The centuries long neglect and abuse of our Black brothers and sisters can only be addressed by scalable investment,” said the statement. “Corporate and private philanthropy can never achieve the impact needed to address these systemic inequities, but companies and individuals who are able must do what we can until our political leaders lead.”

The first round of donations will include $200,000 each to Black Lives Matter LA, Black Futures Lab, Community Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative, and Know Your Rights Camp.

The pledge comes in response a week of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police last Tuesday.

By George Costantino

