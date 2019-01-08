BREAKING NEWS

Jimmy Kimmel promises to hire one furloughed federal worker a night during gov’t shutdown

Posted On 08 Jan 2019
ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel’s doing his part to lend a hand to furloughed federal workers as the government shutdown enters its 18th day.

On Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, our host promised to give a different furloughed federal worker a job on his staff every night until the shutdown ends. 

Last night, it was California prison guard John Kostelnik, who sat in with Kimmel’s house band, Cleto and the Cletones.

The fact that Kostelnik doesn’t play a musical instrument wasn’t a problem.  Kimmel handed him a tambourine and urged him to “have fun with it, really go wild.  The guys like it.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 ET/10:35 CT on ABC.

