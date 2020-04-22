Jimmy Kimmel donates 1,000 masks to Children’s Hospital LA to mark son’s 3rd birthday

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney continue to give thanks to the healthcare workers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, understand that their jobs now are more complicated and important than ever.

In honor of the son Billy’s third birthday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host paid it forward to the staff at Children’s Hospital LA on Tuesday.

“Happy 3rd birthday to our sweet & strong Billy. Thanks to the heroic doctors, nurses & respiratory therapists who saved his life & countless others,” Tweeted Kimmel, who also posted an adorable photo of his son dressed up as a very buff Spider-Man.

In order to alleviate the pressure on the hospital staff, Kimmel further announced, “My wife @MollyMcNearney & I are donating 1,000 masks to @ChildrensLA.”

He also revealed that fans who also support the doctors and nurses at the Children’s Hospital will have their donation matched when they visit chla.org/ways-help.

Shortly after Kimmel made his announcement, the hospital graciously thanked the late-night host by sweetly writing back, “Happy birthday Billy!!! Many thanks Molly and Jimmy for always thinking of us.”

Billy was diagnosed soon after birth with Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, a congenital heart defect, and had surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles when he was just 3 days old –– a harrowing journey Kimmel tearfully relayed to fans during an opening monologue in May 2017.

Seven months later, Billy had to undergo yet another life-saving surgery.

Now, the toddler is a healthy and happy three-year-old who enjoys eating “Pasta Tina” with his big sister Jane… and it’s all thanks to the doctors and nurses who tirelessly worked around the clock to save his life.

