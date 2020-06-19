Jimmy Kimmel announces summer talk show hiatus — with help from Matt Damon

ABC/Heidi Gutman

(NEW YORK) — Jimmy Kimmel announced on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he’ll be taking the summer off from the nightly ABC talk show — and got an unexpected yet unwanted visit from Matt Damon.

“I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family, said Kimmel, adding, “I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years, I’ve done 3130 shows.”

“There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy,” he assured viewers. “I just need a couple of months off.”

Kimmel went on to reveal that “a cavalcade a very kind and capable people will be filming in” while he’s away.

Jimmy’s announcement was interrupted, however, by Damon, entering the room wearing nothing but a face mask and bathrobe.

The two continued their decades-long “feud” when Damon revealed he’d been secretly quarantining inside Jimmy’s house for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been back here for three months waiting to get on,” Damon explained.

The Ford v Ferrari star went on to rib Kimmel for having a copy of Tori Spelling’s book, sTORItelling, which Jimmy defended in a huff by calling a “great book.”

Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney is then later shown sheepishly sneaking out of Damon’s room.

“Hey Molly, get your mask on! I’m on my way,” Damon yells before telling Kimmel, “have a great summer in lake or wherever you’re going.”

“I’m sorry you had to see that,” Kimmel joked while turning to the audience. “I am going to get a divorce.”

Shows featuring guest hosts will start Monday, July 6.

By George Costantino

