BREAKING NEWS

Jimmy Kimmel announces summer talk show hiatus — with help from Matt Damon

Posted On 19 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0

ABC/Heidi Gutman

(NEW YORK) — Jimmy Kimmel announced on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he’ll be taking the summer off from the nightly ABC talk show — and got an unexpected yet unwanted visit from Matt Damon.

“I’m taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family, said Kimmel, adding, “I’ve been doing this job for almost 18 years, I’ve done 3130 shows.”

“There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy,” he assured viewers. “I just need a couple of months off.”

Kimmel went on to reveal that “a cavalcade a very kind and capable people will be filming in” while he’s away.

Jimmy’s announcement was interrupted, however, by Damon, entering the room wearing nothing but a face mask and bathrobe.

The two continued their decades-long “feud” when Damon revealed he’d been secretly quarantining inside Jimmy’s house for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been back here for three months waiting to get on,” Damon explained.

The Ford v Ferrari star went on to rib Kimmel for having a copy of Tori Spelling’s book, sTORItelling, which Jimmy defended in a huff by calling a “great book.”

Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney is then later shown sheepishly sneaking out of Damon’s room.

“Hey Molly, get your mask on! I’m on my way,” Damon yells before telling Kimmel, “have a great summer in lake or wherever you’re going.”

“I’m sorry you had to see that,” Kimmel joked while turning to the audience. “I am going to get a divorce.”

Shows featuring guest hosts will start Monday, July 6.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup