Jim Carey’s Joe Biden becomes The Fly in ‘SNL’ cold open; Maya Rudolph returns as Kamala Harris

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live‘s cold open spoofed Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, with Maya Rudolph and SNL‘s Beck Bennett returning as Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, respectively. Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden also returned as the fly on Pence’s head.

“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” Rudolph told Bennett, recreating one of the senator’s viral moments from the debate.

Responding to President Donald Trump’s claim that he downplayed the severity of the pandemic to keep America calm, Rudolph’s Harris declared, “How calm were you when you didn’t know where you were going to get your next roll of toilet paper?”

“How calm were you when you were staring at that cardboard tube when you finished the roll and thought, ‘Well it’s technically paper?’ And how calm were you when even that tube was gone and you looked at your old tee shirts and a pair of scissors and thought, ‘Are we doing this?’”

Harris’ much discussed facial expressions during the debate also came up in the sketch, with Rudolph smiling at Pence “like I’m in a TJ Maxx and a white lady asks me if I work here,” before switching to “more of a Clair Huxtable side-eye” and finally the way “every Black woman knows exactly what I’m thinking — and a few of the white women and all of the gays”

The fly that landed on Pence’s head also made an appearance, with Carrey’s Biden riffing on Jeff Goldblum’s portrayal of the titular character in the 1980s sci-fi movie The Fly.

He was later joined by cast member Kenan Thompson, appearing as a fly that turned out to be Herman Cain reincarnated.

Comedian Bill Burr hosted on Saturday, along with musical guest Jack White, replacing Morgan Wallen who was dropped from the show after breaking COVID-19 safety protocols.