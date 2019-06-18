BREAKING NEWS

Jersey Shore fishermen have ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter with Great White Shark

Posted On 18 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Jersey Shore fishermen have 'once in a lifetime' encounter with Great White Shark https://linewsradio.com/jersey-shore-fishermen-have-once-in-a-lifetime-encounter-with-great-white-shark/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Alessandro De Maddalena/iStock(NEW YORK) — While others may have tried to escape in fear, a team of fishermen in New Jersey considered themselves lucky when a Great White Shark approached their boat.

The fishermen boating off the coast of Manasquan, which is about 10 miles south of Asbury Park, couldn’t contain their excitement and called the encounter a “once in a lifetime” experience, according to a video posted on Facebook.

The shark swam toward the boat, jumped up and ate a bag of ground-up fish bait before turning around, the video shows.

Jeff Crilly, who posted the video on his Facebook page and called it the “best day ever on the water.”

He estimated the shark, among the most feared predators, may have been 16 feet long.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
67°
heavy intensity rain
humidity: 94%
wind: 5mph SE
H 68 • L 66
76°
Wed
77°
Thu
74°
Fri
77°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup