Jeremy Piven reportedly offering live video chats on Cameo for $15,000

Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — If you have 15 thousand bucks burning a hole in your pocket, and an affinity for the early 2000s hit Entourage, you’re in luck.

For that price, you can hug it out live with Ari Gold himself, Jeremy Piven, for 10 minutes, via video on the celebrity message site Cameo, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The company, which offers fans a chance to chat with their favorite celebrity — or receive a personalized pre-recorded video message from them — has offered Piven at a price point high enough to make his vicious showbiz agent alter-ego proud.

EW reports Cameo has its own metrics for determining how much a call or message costs, but the company allows it is ultimately up to the celebrity to “choose their own prices.”

Piven’s price is particularly high, when you consider you can Zoom with, say, singer Lance Bass, for $1,250, or skateboarding legend Tony Hawk for a grand. Gilbert Gottfried will run you $750 for a live video.

The pre-recorded video messages are more economical: Cameo charges $249 for one from Lance, for example. Gilbert would set you back $150. William “She Bangs” Hung, from American Idol back in the day? $50.

Even Piven’s pre-recorded price is lower than the live chat: a pre-recorded personalized message will set you back $400.

Company founder and CEO Steven Galanis said on Twitter that their live chats are a good deal, even if pricey. “Right now Cameo zoom calls seem expensive on an absolute basis but cheap on a per-minute basis when compared to Cameo videos,” he maintains.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

