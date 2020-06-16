BREAKING NEWS

Jeremy Piven reportedly offering live video chats on Cameo for $15,000

Posted On 16 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — If you have 15 thousand bucks burning a hole in your pocket, and an affinity for the early 2000s hit Entourage, you’re in luck. 

For that price, you can hug it out live with Ari Gold himself, Jeremy Piven, for 10 minutes, via video on the celebrity message site Cameo, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The company, which offers fans a chance to chat with their favorite celebrity — or receive a personalized pre-recorded video message from them — has offered Piven at a price point high enough to make his vicious showbiz agent alter-ego proud.

EW reports Cameo has its own metrics for determining how much a call or message costs, but the company allows it is ultimately up to the celebrity to “choose their own prices.”

Piven’s price is particularly high, when you consider you can Zoom with, say, singer Lance Bass, for $1,250, or skateboarding legend Tony Hawk for a grand. Gilbert Gottfried will run you $750 for a live video.

The pre-recorded video messages are more economical: Cameo charges $249 for one from Lance, for example. Gilbert would set you back $150. William “She Bangs” Hung, from American Idol back in the day? $50.

Even Piven’s pre-recorded price is lower than the live chat: a pre-recorded personalized message will set you back $400. 

Company founder and CEO Steven Galanis said on Twitter that their live chats are a good deal, even if pricey. “Right now Cameo zoom calls seem expensive on an absolute basis but cheap on a per-minute basis when compared to Cameo videos,” he maintains.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup