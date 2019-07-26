BREAKING NEWS

Jennifer Lopez turning criminal kingpin in 'The Godmother'

Posted On 26 Jul 2019
ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Lopez will produce, star in and possibly even make her directorial debut the upcoming biopic The Godmother, according to Variety.

Lopez will play the titular character, a.k.a. Griselda Blanco, who outsmarted and out-hustled the men around her to rise from an impoverished childhood in Colombia to become one of the world’s biggest Colombian drug lords. Blanco, a key figurehead in Miami’s Cocaine Cowboy Wars, was reportedly was worth over $2 billion. She was murdered in Colombia in 2012.

Incidentally, Catherine Zeta-Jones played the character in the 2018 Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

