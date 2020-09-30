Jennifer Lopez to receive The People’s Icon honor at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

BREAKING NEWS

Nedim Vrabac(LOS ANGELES) — Many felt that Jennifer Lopez should have been nominated for an Oscar for her role in the movie Hustlers.  Well, now she’s getting an award that will reflect that achievement, as well as her talents as a show-stopping singer and dancer.

Jennifer will receive The People’s Icon award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, which will air November 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, live from Santa Monica, CA.  J-Lo is being honored for both her performance in Hustlers, as well as her Emmy-winning Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira back in February.

“Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time,” said E! News exec Jen Neal in a statement.  “For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with ‘The People’s Icon of 2020.’”

Jennifer recently released two songs, “Pa’Ti” and “Lonely,” with Colombian singer Maluma. They’re from the soundtrack of the upcoming movie Marry Me, in which they both star.

And J-Lo’s 12-year-old daughter, Emme Muñiz, who sang with her mom at the Super Bowl, has just released her first book. It’s called Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

