Jennifer Lopez debuts ‘Hustlers’ trailer on ‘The Tonight Show’

Posted On 17 Jul 2019
Barbara Nitke/STX(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Lopez leads an all-star cast in the upcoming movie Hustlers, and she chose Tuesday’s Tonight Show to drop the first trailer.

Following his monologue, host Jimmy Fallon facetimed Lopez, whose concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden he attended the night before.

After chatting about the show, the conversation turned to the movie, which opens nationwide September 13.

“I’ll give you a little tease? J-Lo replied, before dropping about 45 seconds of the trailer.  The full trailer debuted online immediately after that.

Hustlers, which is inspired by a 2016 New York Times Magazine article, follows “a crew of saavy former strip club employees” who come together to “turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.”

“They stole from everybody. Hard working people lost everything and not one of these d********* go to jail,” Lopez says in a voice-over, while the ladies are seen swindling their high-profile clients as Cardi B, who also stars in the movie, raps underneath.

“The game is rigged and it does not award people who play by the rules. It’s like robbing a bank; except you get the keys,” adds Jennifer.

Hustlers also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, Lizzo and Madeline Brewer.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

