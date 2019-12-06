Jennifer Garner reveals how she accidentally bought an “aggressive” Christmas tree

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — While the Rockefeller tree lit up the New York City skyline on Wednesday, another large Christmas tree headed to a blissfully unaware Jennifer Garner on the other side of the country.

Garner, who revealed Thursday on Instagram, found out that she made a mistake when she allowed her kids get a bigger Christmas tree this year. It caused quite the shock when the prodigious pine arrived.

“So I told my kids we can go bigger because we’re in a rental house and it has a really big foyer,” explains Garner in the close up video as she stands next to her tree, as to not give away the surprise. She then holds back a laugh and continues, “But then it was delivered and I’m not sure this was the tree we picked out.”

The camera then slowly pans away to show off the colossal tree that dwarfs the 5’8″ actress, which could easily be twice her size.

Garner nervously grins up at the new festive addition to the house and marvels, “It’s a little aggressive” before the video abruptly ends.

In the caption, the 13 Going on 30 actress writes “Go big or go home,” and throws in the telling hashtag “#aggressivechristmas.”

Obviously, Garner’s celebrity friends found her misfortune a complete riot. Best friend Reese Witherspoon simply wrote “Whoa!!” while Katie Couric joked “OH EM GEE that tree has some serious BTE (big tree energy.)”

As to how the Garner family will decorate their personal Rockefeller-sized tree, or if they even have enough tinsel and ornaments to do it justice, has yet to be seen.

