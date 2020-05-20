Jennifer Garner ditches folding laundry to dance around and drink wine instead

Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image(LOS ANGELES) — With COVID-19 keeping many people indoors due to lockdown measures, some are finding it harder than ever to focus on completing the most mundane tasks. In an ultra relatable video on Tuesday, actress Jennifer Garner showed off how she ditches her cleaning duties in style.

While sorting through a literal mountain of laundry as “Think About Things” by Daði Freyr plays in the background, the 13 Going on 30 star gets distracted on the infectious beat.

Garner starts shirking her duties by bouncing along to the music with the video cutting to her standing on different points on top of the counter. Then, she starts trying on various fresh-from-the-wash face masks that need to be put away and dramatically flicks her head toward the camera.

The 48-year-old soon throws herself into full procrastination mode.

Garner bobs in place next to a dryer full of clothes, tries on a variety out outfits and even attempts to get her kitten involved in her slacking.

Unfortunately for the actress, her cat springs from her arms and ricochets off the folding table, taking some folded clothes with it as it lands.

Garner’s continues grooving out as she settles on an ultra comfortable-looking pair of navy pajamas and starts drinking a glass of red wine.

While still surrounded by a mountain of untouched laundry, Jennifer smiles contentedly as she dances in a circle with her arms waving in the air.

“I don’t know why I thought you needed this,” Garner jokingly captioned, but soon found her fans resonating with the hilarious video.

Pal Reese Witherspoon heartily agreed in the comment section, “I definitely needed this today” while Ariana Grande gushed “u make me smile.”

Gwyneth Paltrow also praised Garner’s antics by commenting, “Oh my god you are funny.”

