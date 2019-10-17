BREAKING NEWS

Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut breaks a record — and the Internet

Posted On 17 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Jennifer Aniston's Instagram debut breaks a record -- and the Internet https://linewsradio.com/jennifer-anistons-instagram-debut-breaks-a-record-and-the-internet/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(NEW YORK) — Jennifer Aniston has been on Instagram all of one day and she’s already picked up a whopping 10 million-plus followers as of Wednesday night.

Aniston’s first photo, a group shot of the entire Friends cast that temporarily crashed the platform, picked up a million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes, setting a Guinness World Record. That number has swelled to more than 11 million as of early Thursday.

“Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” read the caption.

The Horrible Bosses star broke the record previously set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose @sussexroyal account reached 1 million followers in five hours and 45 minutes earlier this year.

In a second post on Wednesday, the 50-year-old actress made fun of temporarily crashing Instagram with a short video from her upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, in which she stares at her phone before slamming it down in disgust.

“I swear I didn’t mean to break it,” she captioned the clip.  “Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome.”

Aniston’s first post comes ahead of the November 1 launch of her new Apple TV show, The Morning Show, co-starring Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon.

 

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
51°
broken clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 18mph W
H 55 • L 52
58°
Fri
57°
Sat
59°
Sun
61°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup