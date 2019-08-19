Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s ‘The Morning Show’ debuts first trailer

Apple Inc.(NEW YORK) — Your first look at Apple TV’s The Morning Show is here.

The drama debuted its first trailer Monday, which begins with Jennifer Aniston’s morning show anchor Alex Levy announcing the departure of her longtime co-host Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, following “allegations” against him.

Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson, a field reporter who doesn’t fit “any mold,” who’s brought in to breathe some life into the ailing morning show. Alex is, of course, threatened by her presence even though Bradley claims she “doesn’t want her job.”

Aniston and Witherspoon also serve as executive producers on the series, which co-stars Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Apple has already ordered two seasons of the show, with the first batch of 10 episodes debuting on Apple TV Plus this fall.

