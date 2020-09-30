BREAKING NEWS

Jennifer Aniston almost gave up on acting before being cast on 'The Morning Show'

Posted On 30 Sep 2020
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Had The Morning Show not called up Jennifer Aniston to offer her the starring role, fans might have never seen the actress on the silver or small screen ever again.

Opening up on the SmartLess podcast with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes on Tuesday, Aniston admitted that before being cast on the Apple TV+ series, she was flirting with the idea of quitting the industry.

“I would have to say, the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before,” the Emmy winner disclosed, pinning the source of those thoughts on an “unprepared project” that “sucked the life out of me.”

Aniston did not disclose which project drove her to question her career, but admitted it did make her wonder “if [acting] is what interests me” anymore.

The hosts tried extracting more information from Aniston to see if they could identify what movie almost chased her out of the limelight, but she evaded taking the bait. 

All that Aniston revealed was that “the script [wasn’t] ready” and that she felt “stuck.” 

Thankfully, her time playing Alex Levy on The Morning Show restored her faith in her career and also resulted in her picking up a SAG Award as well as Golden Globes and Emmy Award nods this year. 

When Aniston was asked what career she would have pursued had she given up on acting, the Friends alum admitted she would have dabbled with interior design.

“I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me,” she gushed.

