BREAKING NEWS

“Jedi,” “padawan,” and other words from a galaxy far, far away added to Oxford English Dictionary

Posted On 16 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  "Jedi," "padawan," and other words from a galaxy far, far away added to Oxford English Dictionary https://linewsradio.com/jedi-padawan-and-other-words-from-a-galaxy-far-far-away-added-to-oxford-english-dictionary/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Lucasfilm(LONDON) — Well, it certainly took a while, but some words that were first heard in 1977’s Star Wars have finally been enshrined in the Oxford English Dictionary.

The tome just introduced “Jedi,” as follows: “In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a member of an order of heroic, skilled warrior monks who are able to harness the mystical power of the Force.”

On a related note, although “Force” had been previously OED-verified, this “mystical universal energy field” is now also complimented with the new entry “Mind trick,” as in the power of suggestion Force users can employ on the weak minded of certain species. “See also Jedi,” the OED notes on that front.

Other additions include “padawan,” which is a Jedi apprentice being taught by a master — which only came into Star Wars canon in 1999, with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace — as well as “lightsabre.”  The OED defines it as, “a weapon resembling a sword, but having a destructive beam of light in place of a blade.”

It should be noted that the spelling of that “elegant weapon, from a more civilized age” as Obi-Wan Kenobi described it, is given its British spelling in the OED. It has always been referred to as “lightsaber” in the U.S.

Take a look for yourself online.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
57°
broken clouds
humidity: 87%
wind: 7mph ESE
H 63 • L 60
58°
Thu
60°
Fri
61°
Sat
62°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup