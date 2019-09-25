Entertainment News "Jeans and t-shirt" wardrobe, working with hubby on ABC shows made Stumptown an easy choice, says Cobie Smulders https://linewsradio.com/jeans-and-t-shirt-wardrobe-working-with-hubby-on-abc-shows-made-stumptown-an-easy-choice-says-cobie-smulders/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Matthias Clamer(NEW YORK) — As S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in The Avengers, Cobie Smulders has worn head-to-toe “superhero leather,” and when she hits the red carpet in real life, she’s usually dressed to the nines. That’s why she loves her character in ABC’s new show Stumptown.

Despite the fact that the series is based on a graphic novel, her character Dex — a war veteran-turned-private eye — doesn’t wear what one might think as the typical comic book hero wardrobe.

“Like, jeans and t-shirt, no makeup is one of the main reasons I took the job,” Smulders tells ABC Audio with a laugh. “What you’re looking at now — I don’t operate like this. When she made comment, she was wearing a white pleated dress, having just wrapped an appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan.

“I am just wearing sweatpants most of my life,” says the mom of two, “so it’s nice to show up to work and I’m in and out of hair and makeup in 20 minutes.”

Speaking of her home life, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star is thrilled her husband, former SNL star Taran Killam, also has a show on ABC.

“Single Parents, Wednesday nights at 9:30!” she plugged.

She added, “It’s just a dream to be able to be living and working in the same city. I mean, that is such a rarity in this industry and for us. So I am so grateful for our family that we can all be together and working at the same time.”



The couple just celebrated their seventh anniversary.

Stumptown premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

