Jason Momoa called out Chris Pratt’s gym photo for this very specific reason

Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise, posted a seemingly innocent selfie on Instagram that showed off his newfound gains and promotional partnership with Amazon.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m standing here, low key flexing, gazing into the distance…,” captions Pratt before revealing, “well, turns out I’m teaming up with Amazon to show you guys everything I use for my workouts, keeping active, and all that fun stuff to get you prepped for 2020.”

In the photo, Pratt wears a tank top that dramatically shows off his sculpted arms and chest as he pensively steps off a treadmill.

While most fans and friends — such as Patrick Schwarzenegger and Rebel Wilson — raved about the actor’s chiseled physique, one celebrity honed in on a major issue in the photo: a single-use plastic water bottle in his hand.

Momoa, who dons the iconic green and orange Aquaman suit for DC, took a moment to remind Pratt about being kind to the environment and playfully commented, “Bro i love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on.”

The Game of Thrones star, who is also an outspoken ocean activist, successfully caught Pratt’s attention.

“Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit,” apologized the 40-year-old before explaining, “somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands!” Pratt also asserted he normally uses a reusable water jug.

He then amended, “For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

