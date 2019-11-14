Jason Momoa, Brad Pitt, George Clooney celebrated in new ‘People”s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue
ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — While it’s already known that EGOT winner John Legend has succeeded Idris Elba as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, the magazine’s cover feature also celebrates less controversial picks in various categories.
For example, Brad Pitt and Jason Momoa are part of the 28 “Men of the Year,” described as “standouts of modern-day sophistication.” They join the likes of current Men’s Health cover model and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, as well as Last Christmas heartthrob Henry Golding.
And yes, Elba — who some might argue is eternity’s Sexiest Man — is included on the list as well.
Speaking of eternally sexy, the magazine also highlights silver foxes like George Clooney, and the Social Security-eligible sexiness of 64-year-old Denzel Washington. They, Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, and Bradley Cooper, are heralded in People‘s “Still Sexy After All These Years” category, which highlights former “Sexiest” cover stars.
Here’s a roundup of People‘s choices:
Men of the Year:
Brad Pitt
Jason Momoa
Sterling K. Brown
Tom Hanks
Paul Rudd
Aaron Paul
Henry Golding
Matt Czuchry
Taika Waititi
Desus & Mero
Tony Dokoupil
The Jonas Brothers
Idris Elba
Keanu Reeves
Ben Platt
Andrew Scott
David Harbour
Shawn Mendes
Mena Massoud
Bill Hader
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Tan France
Mike Colter
John Krasinski
Mark Consuelos
Still Sexy After All These Years (Former Sexiest Men Alive):
George Clooney (1997, 2006); David Beckham (2015); Denzel Washington (1996); Hugh Jackman (2008);
Bradley Cooper (2011); Dwayne Johnson (2016); Matthew McConaughey (2005); Matt Damon (2007).
Various:
Sexiest Instagram: Channing Tatum
Sexiest Funny Guy: Trevor Noah
Sexiest Import: Chris Hemsworth
Sexiest New Dad: Prince Harry
Sexiest Newly Single: Liam Hemsworth
Sexiest Gym Addict: Zac Efron
Sexiest Newcomer: Lil Nas X
Sexiest Reality Star: Antoni Porowski
Sexiest TV Host: Terry Crews
Sexiest Superhero: Tom Holland
Sexiest Heartthrob: David Dobrik
