Janelle Monáe says she has her heart set on playing this Marvel character

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Will we see Janelle Monáe enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The actress and “Make Me Feel” singer made it known during an interview with Empire that, if she were to join the franchise, she wants to be an X-Man.

“One of my dreams has always been to play Storm,” The 34-year-old Hidden Figures star revealed. “I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it.”

Monáe attested that her dream of donning the white wig is not a new aspiration. “I definitely have thrown it out there,” she laughed.

Not only is the Grammy-nominee a major fan of Storm and the MCU, but she professed her heartfelt admiration of all the actresses that have previously played the powerful weather-controlling mutant.

“A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice,” Monáe added.

Storm was most recently portrayed by actresses Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp on the big screen.

Fans have long-speculated that Storm would appear in Black Panther II considering the abundance of romantic storylines between T’Challa (Black Panther) and Ororo Munroe (Storm) in the comics. The two are canonically childhood friends and, in some timelines, are even husband and wife.

In addition, there have been talks that X-Men will be rebooted to fit the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, who previously owned the rights of the beloved Marvel series and produced the critically panned Dark Phoenix.

It is unknown, however, when the X-Men will be introduced in the MCU, which is now entering its fourth phase.

By Megan Stone

