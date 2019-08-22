BREAKING NEWS

Jamie Foxx says he’s not dating singer Sela Vave: “[She’s] as young as my daughter”

Posted On 22 Aug 2019
ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — After reports that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have called it quits, Foxx is setting the record straight on rumors that he’s already moved on with singer Sela Vave.

During an Instagram Live Wednesday, the 51-year-old Oscar-winner clarified his relationship to Vave, who’s reportedly 21. He says he’s helping her as a newcomer to the music industry, as he’s done with several other artists – including Ed Sheeran, Nick Cannon and Ne-Yo.

“There was a young lady by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her,” he says. “When I met her, [my friend] introduced me to her. He said, ‘This girl is amazing.’ So, she’s on my steps, singing Beyoncé, broken down, she’s playing the guitar…So we took her under our wing.”

He goes on to explain the paparazzi photos that started the rumors, which captured Foxx holding Vave’s hand as they got into his SUV.

“I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter [Corinne, 25],” Foxx says. “I’m not no old n**** out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?”

He adds, “She’s been brought into the family, she works hard and she’s a beautiful singer.”

Vave posted the Instagram Live video to her own Instagram page, writing, “For the people who care… here is the TRUE story.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

