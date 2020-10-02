BREAKING NEWS

Jamie Foxx returns to the MCU to reprise his role as Electro

Posted On 02 Oct 2020
Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Thought you’ve seen the last of Jamie Foxx in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?  Think again.

The actor, who appeared as the villain Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield, is rumored to re-electrify the MCU once again.  

This time, Hollywood Reporter states Foxx will go toe to toe with the franchise’s new web slinger, Tom Holland, in the follow up to 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home.  Unfortunately, further details of the film are tightly under wraps and Marvel has not released a comment about the report.

It’s expected that stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and Tony Revolori will also return for the third Spider-Man installment, which is slated to hit theaters November 5, 2021.

It should be noted this isn’t the first familiar face to show up during Holland’s run as Spidey.  J.K. Simmons reprised his legendary take of J. Jonah Jameson, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle, in the final moments of Far from Home.

Simmons played the cantankerous Jameson during Tobey Maguire’s run as Spider-Man.

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

