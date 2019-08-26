Entertainment News Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs and Questlove lead cast of Pixar's 'Soul' https://linewsradio.com/jamie-foxx-phylicia-rashad-daveed-diggs-and-questlove-lead-cast-of-pixars-soul/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Pixar is getting a little more “soul” next year thanks to Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs and The Roots drummer Questlove.

At Disney’s D23 expo over the weekend, Pixar announced that Foxx, Rashad, Diggs, Questlove and Tina Fey will voice characters in the studio’s new animated film, Soul.

Like the previous Pixar film Inside Out did with emotions, Soul will personify the concept of the “soul,” and takes place in “The You Seminar,” a “fantastical place where we all discover our unique personalities.”

According to Variety, Foxx will star as Joe, a jazz-loving middle-school music teacher who dreams of playing at a New York Jazz club, but regrettably falls through an open sewer grate and finds himself in the great hereafter.

Soul hits theaters June 19, 2020. Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

