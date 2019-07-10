BREAKING NEWS

James Holzhauer to return for ‘Jeopardy!’s’ 2019 Tournament of Champions this fall

Posted On 10 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  James Holzhauer to return for 'Jeopardy!'s' 2019 Tournament of Champions this fall https://linewsradio.com/james-holzhauer-to-return-for-jeopardys-2019-tournament-of-champions-this-fall/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Jeopardy! Productions(LOS ANGELES) — What is “a rematch”?

Professional gambler James Holzhauer is set to appear on Jeopardy!’s 2019 Tournament of Champions this fall, along with librarian Emma Boettcher, the contestant who ended his 32-game winning streak last month.

The tournament will feature 15 winners from seasons 34 and 35 of the show. They’ll all compete for a grand prize of $250,000 over a 10-day period, from November 4 to 15.

Holzhauer’s winning streak scored massive ratings for Jeopardy! but he stopped short of surpassing Ken Jennings’ all-time winnings record. Holzhauer earned more than $2.4 million, just shy of Jennings’ $2.5 million.

Sadly, he won’t have a chance to go up against Jennings in the tournament. The Wrap reports Jennings wasn’t eligible.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
79°
broken clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 9mph SW
H 78 • L 77
79°
Thu
84°
Fri
86°
Sat
83°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup