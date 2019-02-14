BREAKING NEWS

James Harden’s 30-point streak now up to 31 games

Posted On 14 Feb 2019
Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(MINNEAPOLIS) — Houston Rockets point guard James Harden extended his streak of scoring at least 30 points in a game Wednesday night to 31 games.

Harden, 29, finished the night with 42 points. However, that wasn’t enough to help his team beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, who won the game 121-111.

With his 30-point streak now up to 31 games, Harden is tied with NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest such streak in the league’s history. Chamberlain also holds the record for the most consecutive games with at least 30 points with 65 games.

