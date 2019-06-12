BREAKING NEWS

Jada Pinkett Smith to receive "Trailblazer" honor at 'MTV Movie & TV Awards'

Posted On 12 Jun 2019
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney (LOS ANGELES) — Jada Pinkett Smith will be recognized with the “Trailblazer” honor at the 2019 MTV Movie  & TV Awards.

Her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish will present the award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout,” MTV General Manager Amy Doyle tells The Hollywood Reporter.

“She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

The 47-year-old actress currently hosts the Facebook Watch web series Red Table Talk with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow.

Smith’s film credits include The Matrix RevolutionsThe Matrix ReloadedCollateral, and Set It Off. For her next role, she’ll star as a FBI agent in Angel Has Fallen, co-starring Morgan Freeman, which opens August 23.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

