Jada Pinkett Smith in talks to join the ‘The Matrix 4’

Posted On 16 Oct 2019
Lionsgate/Eric Charbonneau(LOS ANGELES) — Jada Pinkett Smith may be the next actor to board the highly anticipated sequel to The Matrix.

According to Deadline, Pinkett Smith is currently in negotiations to reprise her role in the The Matrix 4 as Niobe, the no-nonsense martial artist from Zion who appeared in both The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions.

If confirmed, she’d join Neil Patrick Harris, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the latter of whom’s rumored to play a young Morpheus.

The new potential role for Jada comes after the actress starred alongside Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman in the action-thriller Angel Has Fallen. In addition to film, Pinkett Smith serves as a co-host to her wildly popular Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

