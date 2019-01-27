BREAKING NEWS

‘It’s clear that Mueller’s work is not yet done,’ Rep. Schiff says after Stone indictment

Posted On 27 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News 'It's clear that Mueller's work is not yet done,' Rep. Schiff says after Stone indictment https://linewsradio.com/its-clear-that-muellers-work-is-not-yet-done-rep-schiff-says-after-stone-indictment/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Two days after Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, was arrested in Florida and charged by the special counsel, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said that it is clear that Robert Mueller’s work is not finished.

On “This Week,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said, “It’s clear that Mueller’s work is not yet done, and we can see clues of that in the grand jury activity.”

 Stone is accused of lying to Congress, including to Schiff’s committee. The 24-page indictment filed on Thursday also charged Stone with obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering.

The indictment alleges Stone made false statements to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees regarding his communications with associates about Wikileaks, ABC News reported on Friday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
46°
broken clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 15mph S
H 44 • L 43
35°
Mon
42°
Tue
36°
Wed
17°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup