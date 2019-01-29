BREAKING NEWS

It’s a wrap!…for C-3PO, at least — on ‘Star Wars: Episode 9’

Posted On 29 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  It's a wrap!...for C-3PO, at least -- on 'Star Wars: Episode 9' https://linewsradio.com/its-a-wrap-for-c-3po-at-least-on-star-wars-episode-9/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Lucasfilm(LONDON) — Details about J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars Episode IX have been sketchy at best, but we may have gotten a clue from Anthony Daniels, the actor who has played the droid C-3PO in nearly every Star Wars movie.

“Today was 3PO’s last on Episode IX. He’s sad — so am I,” Daniels tweeted on Monday.

What we already know about the film so far, is that Mark Hamill will be reprising his Luke Skywalker role — despite being killed off in The Last Jedi — and the late Carrie Fisher will make her final appearance via never before-before-seen deleted scenes from The Force Awakens, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Additionally, Keri Russell will join returning castmembers Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca, and Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd.

Star Wars Episode IX opens nationwide in December from Lucasfilm, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
38°
light rain
humidity: 79%
wind: 13mph SE
H 41 • L 41
35°
Wed
15°
Thu
20°
Fri
27°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup