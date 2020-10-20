BREAKING NEWS

“It was a disaster”: Emma Roberts on her mom accidentally revealing her pregnancy

Posted On 20 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, Emma Roberts revealed her reaction to her mom accidentally revealing her pregnancy.

Roberts says she was trying to keep her pregnancy “low-key,” but her mom, Kelly Cunningham, spilled the beans while responding to fans’ comments on Instagram.

“It was a disaster,” Roberts said. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

When Roberts called her out, her mom couldn’t understand why she was so upset.

“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it,'” the American Horror Story actress said. “I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.'”

Roberts says afterward that she and her mom “kind of laughed” about it and “kind got into a fight,” with Roberts actually blocking her mom on Instagram at one point.

“It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming,” she said. “It’s a good story to tell the baby.”

Roberts is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

photo charity.jpg

 

photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl