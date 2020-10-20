“It was a disaster”: Emma Roberts on her mom accidentally revealing her pregnancy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, Emma Roberts revealed her reaction to her mom accidentally revealing her pregnancy.

Roberts says she was trying to keep her pregnancy “low-key,” but her mom, Kelly Cunningham, spilled the beans while responding to fans’ comments on Instagram.

“It was a disaster,” Roberts said. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

When Roberts called her out, her mom couldn’t understand why she was so upset.

“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it,'” the American Horror Story actress said. “I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.'”

Roberts says afterward that she and her mom “kind of laughed” about it and “kind got into a fight,” with Roberts actually blocking her mom on Instagram at one point.

“It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming,” she said. “It’s a good story to tell the baby.”

Roberts is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

By Andrea Tuccillo

