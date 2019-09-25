Political News 'It turned out to be a nothing call': Trump on transcript release https://linewsradio.com/it-turned-out-to-be-a-nothing-call-trump-on-transcript-release/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to dismiss the significance of a call he had with Ukraine’s president after the White House released a rough transcript of the call, saying, “There was no pressure. The way you had it built up, that call, it was going to be the call from hell.”

However, the transcript shows Trump repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Te memo is not verbatim.

“It turned out to be a nothing call other than a lot of people said, ‘I never knew you could be so nice,'” Trump said, speaking to reporters during a photo-op at the United Nations.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump is said to have told Zelensky, according to the transcript. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”

