BREAKING NEWS

‘It turned out to be a nothing call’: Trump on transcript release

Posted On 25 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News 'It turned out to be a nothing call': Trump on transcript release https://linewsradio.com/it-turned-out-to-be-a-nothing-call-trump-on-transcript-release/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to dismiss the significance of a call he had with Ukraine’s president after the White House released a rough transcript of the call, saying, “There was no pressure. The way you had it built up, that call, it was going to be the call from hell.”

However, the transcript shows Trump repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Te memo is not verbatim.

“It turned out to be a nothing call other than a lot of people said, ‘I never knew you could be so nice,'” Trump said, speaking to reporters during a photo-op at the United Nations.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump is said to have told Zelensky, according to the transcript. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”

[READ THE TRANSCRIPT HERE]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
75°
few clouds
humidity: 41%
wind: 14mph NW
H 75 • L 73
75°
Thu
71°
Fri
76°
Sat
74°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup