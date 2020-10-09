It puts the mortgage in the basket: ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ house is for sale

MGM(NEW YORK) — Looking for a new home? There’s a charming, three-story Victorian-style home for sale about half-an-hour southeast of Pittsburgh. It’s over 100 years old with beautiful, original hardwood floors, gorgeous ornate woodwork and nearly two acres of land.

And pay no mind to that dry well in basement, or all those moths flitting around.

That’s right — the Buffalo Bill house from The Silence of the Lambs is for sale. And we are, of course, kidding about the moths, and the infamous well in the basement in which the Oscar-winning 1991 movie’s notorious serial killer imprisoned his victims. The home at 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, PA, does have a basement, but it’s completely ordinary.

The rest of the home is anything but, however. The charming five-bedroom, one bath vintage property, located a stone’s throw from the Youghiogheny River, even features a swimming pool and a caboose — who doesn’t love a caboose? — with a detached three-car garage that used to be a general store. All yours for a listing price of $298,500.

And if you’re remembering that in the movie, Buffalo Bill lived in Illinois, not Pennsylvania, you’re correct. However, the film was shot primarily outside of Pittsburgh and in West Virginia.

Let’s hope the home finds a buyer faster than it did the last time it was offered for sale. It reportedly sat on the market for about a year after it was last offered in 2015 for $300,000, before finally selling in 2016 for a substantially discounted $195,000.

By Christopher Watson

