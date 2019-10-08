BREAKING NEWS

“It only gets better!” Donald Faison teases tonight’s ‘Emergence’

Posted On 08 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — A mysterious plane crash, a mysterious little girl, and a mysterious secret government experiment are at the heart of Emergence. The ABC drama stars Allison Tolman as the police chief of a seaside town.  Scrubs veteran Donald Faison plays her ex-husband.

The little girl, Piper, was discovered unharmed at the site of a plane crash, and was found to have unspeakable powers of unknown origins — until tonight’s episode.

Faison, a hard-core sci-fi geek in real life, tells ABC Audio that tonight’s episode is a must-watch.

“It’s amazing, actually! Tonight, Tuesday night, you discover who-slash-what Piper is. You know, we’re only three episodes in, and we’re answering questions the fans want to know,” he teases.  “You know, that’s rare in television like this. You know, some shows, that’s the season finale. We’re giving it to you right away.”

It only gets deeper!” adds Faison.  “It only gets better!” 

Emergence airs at 10 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

