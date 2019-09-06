Entertainment News 'It: Chapter Two' creeps into theaters Friday https://linewsradio.com/it-chapter-two-creeps-into-theaters-friday/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide Friday:

* It: Chapter Two — The sequel to the 2017 adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel picks up 27 years after the events of the first film, which saw the Losers Club of Derry, Maine successfully defeat Pennywise, the evil clown who awakens every twenty-seven years to feed on the fear of children that it murders — or so they thought.

The sequel stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adult versions of the Losers Club, who have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back to Derry.

Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer and Wyatt Oleff reprise their roles as the younger Losers.

Bill Skarsgård also returns as Pennywise. Rated R.

