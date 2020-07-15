BREAKING NEWS

Is Jennifer Grey planning a new ‘Dirty Dancing’ movie?

Posted On 15 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Photo by Vestron/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is teaming up with Lionsgate for a new dance movie, and Deadline reports “rumblings” that it could be a new film based on the 1987 classic.

Lionsgate holds distribution rights to the Dirty Dancing films, in which Grey played Frances “Baby” Houseman, a young girl who falls for her Catskills resort dance instructor, Johnny Castle, played by the late Patrick Swayze.

Dirty Dancing grossed just shy of $64 million domestically in 19 weeks, plus another $150 million globally.

A short-lived TV series of the same name followed in 1988, and a follow-up film that recycled the plot of the original movie, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, was released in 2004.

A remake of the original, directed by Kenny Ortega of the High School Musical films, aired on ABC in 2017, starring Abigail Breslin in Grey’s role.

Details on the upcoming film are being kept quiet, but Deadline says sources are neither confirming nor denying the rumors.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup