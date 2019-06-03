Entertainment News Is James Holzhauer's winning streak in 'Jeopardy!'? https://linewsradio.com/is-james-holzhauers-winning-streak-in-jeopardy/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Jeopardy! Productions(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILER ALERT) Footage that’s making the rounds online seems to show that the record-breaking run by James Holzhauer, the current Jeopardy! champ, ends tonight.

Following 32 straight wins, Holzhauer apparently was dethroned by librarian Emma Boettcher when the pair both correctly answered the Final Jeopardy question.

Professional gambler Holzhauer was one game away from toppling Ken Jennings’ longstanding $2.5 million record. According to The New York Times, Holzhauer ended his run just $58,484 shy of Jennings’ highwater mark.

Aggressive wagering was part of Holzhauer’s winning formula, though Boettcher simply kept up with him during the game and out-bet him in the end.

The New York Times reports Holzhauer wasn’t discouraged by his defeat. “Nobody likes to lose. But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show,” he said. “So I don’t feel bad about it.”

The gambler, who high-fived Boettcher after her win, also noted, “I lost to a really top-level competitor. She played a perfect game. And that was what it took to beat me.”

The Jeopardy! installment airs Monday night in most markets.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.