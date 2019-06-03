BREAKING NEWS

Is James Holzhauer’s winning streak in ‘Jeopardy!’?

Posted On 03 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Is James Holzhauer's winning streak in 'Jeopardy!'? https://linewsradio.com/is-james-holzhauers-winning-streak-in-jeopardy/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Jeopardy! Productions(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILER ALERT) Footage that’s making the rounds online seems to show that the record-breaking run by James Holzhauer, the current Jeopardy! champ, ends tonight.

Following 32 straight wins, Holzhauer apparently was dethroned by librarian Emma Boettcher when the pair both correctly answered the Final Jeopardy question.

Professional gambler Holzhauer was one game away from toppling Ken Jennings’ longstanding $2.5 million record.  According to The New York Times, Holzhauer ended his run just $58,484 shy of Jennings’ highwater mark.

Aggressive wagering was part of Holzhauer’s winning formula, though Boettcher simply kept up with him during the game and out-bet him in the end.

The New York Times reports Holzhauer wasn’t discouraged by his defeat. “Nobody likes to lose. But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show,” he said. “So I don’t feel bad about it.”

The gambler, who high-fived Boettcher after her win, also noted, “I lost to a really top-level competitor. She played a perfect game. And that was what it took to beat me.”

The Jeopardy! installment airs Monday night in most markets.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
70°
few clouds
humidity: 24%
wind: 17mph WNW
H 69 • L 67
70°
Tue
80°
Wed
78°
Thu
79°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup