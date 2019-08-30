Entertainment News Investigators combing through crash data in wake of death of racer and 'Mythbusters' star Jessi Combs https://linewsradio.com/investigators-combing-through-crash-data-in-wake-of-death-of-racer-and-mythbusters-star-jessi-combs/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Velocity(OREGON) — Investigators are sifting through the data of the jet-powered vehicle that crashed Tuesday, killing its pilot, former Mythbusters star Jessi Combs.

Deadline reports that it’s not known what caused the fiery Oregon wreck that took the life of the daredevil driver; Combs’ family was reportedly at her side when she succumbed from her injuries.

Combs was attempting to break the 398 mile-per-hour land speed record she set in 2013. While she once achieved 483 miles per hour in an unofficial practice run, her goal was to surpass 512 MPH and reach more than 600 miles an hour.

In fact, she used the hashtag #gottabreak512 in an Instagram post about her passion.

“It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire….People say I’m crazy. I say thank you,” Combs wrote just five days ago, adding the hashtags #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619.

The website TopSpeed.com called the vehicle “a car only in the loose sense,” noting that mechanically, it was more related to a Mach 2-capable fighter jet.

Sitting on wheels but having no wings, the 56-foot long, seven-ton vehicle could, “in car terms…[generate] over 45,500 horsepower in full afterburner mode.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.