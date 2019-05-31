U.S. NEWS Infant, toddler found unharmed at scene of mysterious triple murder in Virginia: Sheriff https://linewsradio.com/infant-toddler-found-unharmed-at-scene-of-mysterious-triple-murder-in-virginia-sheriff/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

vmargineanu/iStock(FREDERICKSBURG, Va.) — Police in Virginia are searching for answers after a couple and the woman’s teenage son were killed in a mysterious triple murder, while an infant and toddler were found unharmed at the scene, said authorities.

Deputies responding to a wellness check at the home in Fredericksburg on Wednesday morning found the three victims, identified as 39-year-old Michael Coleman, 34-year-old Rachel Ozuna and 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said.

Coleman and Ozuna were a couple while Kyrrus Ozuna was a child of Rachel Ozuna, Capt. Charles Carey, a sheriff’s office spokesman, told ABC News on Friday.

The case was ruled a homicide and it appears the victims died “from a sharp instrument,” according to the sheriff’s office. Murder/suicide has been ruled out, said Carey.

An infant and a toddler were found in the home, alive and unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The toddler and infant are believed to be the children of Michael Coleman and Rachel Ozuna, said Carey.

Carey would not say if the crime was believed to be targeted or if investigators have suspects in mind, but he stressed that there’s no threat to the community.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff’s office at 540-582-7115.

