Indonesia rocked by 6.9 magnitude earthquake

Posted On 07 Jul 2019
Hariandi Hafid/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A 6.9 earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake’s epicenter was in the ocean around 115 miles away from the city of Manado, at a depth of about 15.5 miles, according to the USGS.

Indonesian authorities initially announced a tsunami warning, but that warning has expired.

The Indonesian quake comes on the heels on other notable earthquakes this week.

A 6.4 quake struck Southern California on Thursday in a remote area near the Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, and a 7.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Friday in the region.

Thursday’s quake was the strongest in California since 1999. Friday’s quake was only one of 13 in more than six decades to top 7.0. It was felt as far east as Arizona. The earthquakes were centered in relatively isolated areas, leading to less damage than there would have been in an urban center like Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has requested federal emergency assistance.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

