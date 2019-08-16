BREAKING NEWS

Indiana Army National Guard soldier killed in tactical vehicle accident at Fort Hood

Posted On 16 Aug 2019
vencavolrab/iStock(FORT HOOD, TX) — An Indiana Army National Guard soldier was killed in a tactical vehicle accident Thursday at a training area in Fort Hood, Texas.

The soldier, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, died from injuries suffered during the accident, according to a Fort Hood statement.

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Fort Rucker, Alabama, is investigating the incident.

In June, West Point cadet Christopher Morgan, 22, of West Orange, New Jersey, died from injuries sustained from a military vehicle accident in the U.S. Military Academy’s training area. More than a dozen other cadets and soldiers were injured in that accident.

In April, Marine Corps Raider Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica, 29, of Sacramento, was killed in a tactical vehicle accident at Camp Pendleton, California. Two other Marine Raiders were also injured in the crash, which occurred during a unit training exercise.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

