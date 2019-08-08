BREAKING NEWS

Increase in Atlantic hurricane activity expected after end of El Nino: NOAA

Posted On 08 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Increase in Atlantic hurricane activity expected after end of El Nino: NOAA https://linewsradio.com/increase-in-atlantic-hurricane-activity-expected-after-end-of-el-nino-noaa/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

MikeMareen/iStock(SILVER SPRING, Md.) — Hurricane activity is expected to increase in the Atlantic due to favorable oceanic and atmospheric patterns now that El Nino has ended in the Pacific, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday.

The likelihood of an above-normal hurricane season rose to 45 percent, according to seasonal forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center — just in time for the peak season, typically August through October, to begin.

“El Nino typically suppresses Atlantic hurricane activity but now that it’s gone, we could see a busier season ahead,” said Gerry Bell, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

The most recent outlook for the 2019 hurricane season includes 10 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes, or storm systems that contain wind speeds of 111 mph or greater.

On average, the Atlantic typically produces 12 named storms, six of which become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, according to NOAA. Two storms have been named so far in 2019.

Acting FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor reminded those living in hurricane-prone areas to “be prepared.”

“We urge everyone to learn more about hurricane hazards and prepare now, ahead of time, so that if state and local authorities announce evacuations in advance of a storm, you and your family will have planned where to go and what to do to stay safe,” Gaynor said.

Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
84°
few clouds
humidity: 65%
wind: 15mph SSW
H 85 • L 85
81°
Fri
77°
Sat
77°
Sun
82°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup