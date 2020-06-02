BREAKING NEWS

In speech at San Francisco “kneel-in,” Jamie Foxx calls on “Hollywood friends” to take action

Posted On 02 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0

ABC/Lou Rocco(SAN FRANCISCO) — Jamie Foxx delivered an impassioned speech Monday at a “kneel-in” demonstration at San Francisco City Hall to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The Oscar-winner called on his “Hollywood friends” to take action, advising them to get out of the comfort of their homes and let people see their faces.

“You gotta get out here,” he implored. “You can’t sit back. You can’t tweet. You can’t text. You got to get out here.”

He added, “When you’re here, and you see how people are hurting, you can understand what it is as opposed to being in your bedroom or your living room and saying, ‘Hey, I don’t like this.’”

Foxx promised the crowd he would continue to show up for whatever they needed.

“I don’t preach or anything like that,” he said. “But I just want to be here to let you know that you got somebody that you can call anytime.”

He concluded by encouraging protesters to remain steadfast.

“Let’s not forget that they may try to pull one on us,” he said. “Even now they say we didn’t see what we saw. And I continuously say, how can we see it as a murder and they see it as a misunderstanding? The work is still here.”

The actor was joined at the peaceful protest by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Shamann Walton, officials from the NAACP and other leaders. 

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup