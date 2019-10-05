BREAKING NEWS

In new trailer for ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ familar faces make it so

Posted On 05 Oct 2019
Trae Patton/CBS (NEW YORK) — A new, lengthy trailer for the new Star Trek series Star Trek: Picard dropped during New York Comic Con, and longtime Trek fans will welcome the familiar faces.

The trailer begins with  Jean-Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, wearing his Next Generation captain’s uniform, striding through a vineyard, and spotting his old friend, Lt. Commander Data, played by Brent Spiner, under a tree, painting a portrait of a hooded figure.  When Data asks Picard if he’d like to finish the painting, the older man replies, “I don’t know how.”

“That is not true, sir,” the android replies, handing him the paintbrush.

That turns out to be a dream…and also, a premonition. Picard is then approached for help by a young woman in a hood.  We don’t know the details, but we see him go to Starfleet headquarters, where he’s rejected by the people currently in command.  He apparently decides to go rogue and head off on a mission to help the woman.

We see him recruit some new characters, but also turn to some old ones, including Star Trek: Voyager‘s borg/human hybrid Seven of Nine, played by Jeri Ryan, who says, “I help people who have no one else to help them.”

We also see Picard visiting his former Number One, Commander Will Riker, who appears to be retired and living in the country with his wife, Commander Deanna Troi, and their kids.

“Thank you for not trying to talk me out of all this,” Picard tells Riker.

“Believe me, I know better,” a smiling Riker responds.

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on January 23.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

