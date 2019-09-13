BREAKING NEWS

In chat with Whoopi Goldberg, James Spader talks ‘Ultron’ & ‘Blacklist’

Posted On 13 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  In chat with Whoopi Goldberg, James Spader talks 'Ultron' & 'Blacklist' https://linewsradio.com/in-chat-with-whoopi-goldberg-james-spader-talks-ultron-blacklist/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) The end result may have divided some fans, but actor James Spader said playing Ultron, the baddie in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, shook him up, he tells Whoopi Goldberg.

The pair chatted about his career during an interview with The View host at the Tribeca TV Festival, Deadline reports.

“I had not been intimidated for years on a set,” said the actor.  But apparently, acting with the motion capture technology which transformed him into the eight foot tall robot made him feel uncomfortable.

“The process of acting on that film was something I had never encountered,” Spader admitted, according to Deadline. “But it was exciting because I was doing something incredibly challenging at a time in my life when I had just thought I knew what the f*** I was doing.”

Goldberg was sympathetic, responding, “That gets all of us.”

Meanwhile, Spader’s hit show The Blacklist is headed into its seventh season — which makes it surprising that the actor told Goldberg, “To sustain me over a period of time, I can’t be doing this one thing. I will just lose interest quickly.”

So what keeps him on the series? The show always keeps him guessing.

“After reading the pilot of The Blacklist, I knew less than I did when I started reading,” he said. “It was so enigmatic, I realized, ‘Wow, the landscape is just anywhere. It could be anything.'”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
68°
broken clouds
humidity: 49%
wind: 18mph SE
H 69 • L 68
72°
Sat
78°
Sun
80°
Mon
71°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup