‘I’m heartbroken, I’m shocked’: Utah police officer, 29, shot dead in the line of duty

Posted On 06 Jan 2019
Provo Police(NEW YORK) —  A police officer in Provo, Utah, was killed in the line of duty this weekend.

Officer Joseph Shinners was shot in the nearby town of Orem trying to apprehend a fugitive Saturday night, authorities said.

Shinners, 29, died at a hospital shortly before midnight, Provo Police Chief Richard Ferguson said at a Sunday news conference. A 3-year veteran of the department, Shinners leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old son, police said.

“As chief of police, I’m furious,” Ferguson said. “I’m heartbroken. I’m shocked.”

The alleged shooter, a 40-year-old man who was not identified by police, was shot by Shinners and is under guard at a hospital, authorities said

The suspect is in stable condition and is set to face multiple charges, authorities said. He allegedly made recent threats of violence toward police, authorities said.

Shinners was from the Boston area. His brother is a police officer and is father was a firefighter, Ferguson said.

The chief described the slain officer as intelligent, honorable and hard working.

Shinners “exemplified the nobility of policing,” Ferguson said, and now “exemplifies sacrifice and service.”

