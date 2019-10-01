Entertainment News "I'm Harley Freakin' Quinn!" Margot Robbie's character comes into her own in the gonzo trailer for Birds of Prey https://linewsradio.com/im-harley-freakin-quinn-margot-robbies-character-comes-into-her-own-in-the-gonzo-trailer-for-birds-of-prey/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. TM & © DC Comics(LOS ANGELES) — Margot Robbie and director Cathy Yan obviously went all-out for the trailer for Robbie’s upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

Like the DC Comic book series Birds of Prey, the movie centers on some of Gotham City’s felons of the fairer sex, including Joker’s ex, Harley, as well as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Dinah Lance/Black Canary, played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

The film has the baddies joining forces with each other and Rosie Perez’s Gotham Police Detective Renee Montoya to save a young girl and fight Ewan McGregor’s criminal mastermind Black Mask.

The trailer a peek at how perfectly the movie seems to capture the camp, criminality, and the crazy that Quinn always brought to the pages of DC Comics. From pet hyenas to channeling Marilyn Monroe — and of course, her trademark mallet — Robbie jumps into the character with both feet…literally, in the case of the crotch of one guy in the trailer.

“I’m the one they should be scared of…not Mr. J.,” she exclaims, referring to her ex, The Joker. “‘Cause I’m Harley Freakin’ Quinn!”

Robbie also executive-produced the Warner Bros. film, which opens February 7.

