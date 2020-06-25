Iliza Shlesinger reveals she was diagnosed with COVID-19

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs across the country, comedian Iliza Shlesinger is urging fans and their families to take the pandemic seriously. She revealed Wednesday that she was sickened by the virus.

On a new episode of her Ask Iliza Anything podcast, the Spenser Confidential star admitted that she tested positive for COVID-19 when responding to a fan seeking advice on how to convince her parents to take the virus seriously.

The frustrated fan detailed that her parents are conspiracy theorists who believe COVID-19 is a hoax, so they refuse to practice social distancing guidelines — which has put a strain on their relationship.

“I’ve never actually had the pleasure of debating with someone devoid of all logic who doesn’t understand science,” Shlesinger mused before suggesting other angles to engage those who resist facts and data. “You can tell them your favorite comedian had corona.”

The 37-year-old clarified that she never announced her diagnosis before because she didn’t want it to seem like a cry for attention. However, she felt that by sharing her diagnosis, it would help prove that no one is immune to the virus and that everyone needs to start taking the pandemic seriously.

When it came to fighting off the illness, Shlesinger described, “It’s exhausting.” She noted that she experienced the more-milder symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“If they’re dumb enough to believe in all that [conspiracy] stuff, maybe there’s another way you can Svengali-like convince them,” The Truth and Iliza star quipped in conclusion, adding that building “a wall of knowledge” might be the key in order to “dismantle their argument.”

As of early Thursday, the U.S. has reported over 2,380,500 cases of COVID-19 and suffered nearly 122,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

By Megan Stone

